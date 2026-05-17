Shabana Azmi Remembers Mom Shaukat Azmi, Reveals 'Acting' Made Her The Happiest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi remembered her late mother, Shaukat Azmi, with a nostalgic post on social media.

She celebrated the various roles taken on by her mother - a wife, a mother, and a career woman.

Shabana revealed that when she asked her mother during her last days about the aspect of her life which gave her the most satisfaction, Shaukat Azmi had shared that it was her acting which made her the happiest.

Publishing a picture of her mom, Shabana penned on her Instagram handle, "This beauty... the complete woman. A superb wife mother homemaker and career woman. In her final days when I asked which aspect of her life gave her the greatest satisfaction, she replied“my acting“ That is my answer too (sic)".

Reacting to this, actor Anil Kapoor mentioned in the comment section, "Miss her... main bilkul nahin badla".

A theater and film actress, Shaukat Azmi, is best known for her work in movies such as "Garam Hawa" and "Umrao Jaan".

Prior to this, Shabana, along with Dia Mirza and Javed Akhtar, spent a beautiful evening remembering her father, Kaifi Azmi.

Shabana had dropped a video on her official social media handle where Dia Mirza was seen passionately reciting Kaifi Azmi's verses, while Javed Akhtar simply watched in awe.

The blissful evening also featured candid conversations around art, literature, and memories, linked to Kaifi Azmi's fine work.

Posting the clip on social media, Shabana penned, "At #Port the #G5A cafe after a beautiful evening in remembrance of #KaifiAzmi."

Kaifi Azmi is considered one of Urdu literature's most celebrated poets. He was well known for his progressive writing and revolutionary thoughts.

After Kaifi Azmi passed away in 2002, Shaukat Azmi penned an autobiography, "Kaifi and I", which was even later adapted into an Urdu play "Kaifi aur Main", where Shabana stepped into the role of her mother.