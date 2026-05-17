No Other State Has Gujarat's Structured Industrial Growth: Amit Shah

Gujarat's Unmatched Industrial Development

Noting that Gujarat has played a key role in the industrial development of the country since Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said structured industraial developnent has not taken place anywhere else in the country than Gujarat. "Gujarat has played a major role in the country's industrial development since independence... There are many states in the entire country that have progressed in the sector of industry and detailed discussions are held with their Chief Ministers and industrialists. I can confidently say that such structured industrial development has not taken place anywhere else than Gujarat..." Shah said.

Shah was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly built 'Million Minds Tech Park' and 'GREMI City Campus' in Ahmedabad.

India as a Leader in Emerging Sectors

Amit Shah also noted the role of ArtifIcial Intelligence and Deep Tech and hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "AI and Deep Tech are the key pillars of the future economy, and under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, India has become a leader in every emerging sector of the world. In all those sectors that will shape the global economy over the next 25 years, India is today establishing its strong presence by becoming the founder," Shah said, according to his office.

Gujarat's Global Identity in Business

He also underlined the key role played by the Gujarat in a creating a global identity in industrail development and ease of doing business. "Gujarat's journey from 2002 to 2026 in creating a global identity in industrial development, infrastructure, ease of doing business, and entrepreneurship-based development model has been extremely crucial. Such organized development in the industry sector as seen in Gujarat is rarely found elsewhere. The main reason for this is that Gujarati society has traditionally embraced the qualities of entrepreneurship and boldness," he said, as per his office.

Shah Meets Newly Elected AMC Councillors

On Saturday, Amit Shah held a meeting with the newly elected councillors of the AMC from the assembly constituencies of Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naroda, and Sabarmati under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. "I congratulated them on their victory and held detailed discussions on organizational matters, public service, and regional development," he said on X.

"I am confident that all the councillors elected by the people will live up to the expectations of the public and, with dedication, dialogue, and a spirit of service, work actively to play their role in the development of the area," he added. (ANI)

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