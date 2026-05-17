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Yemen Launches Investigation into Oil Spill Report Off Aden Port
(MENAFN) The Yemeni government has opened an investigation into a marine pollution incident reported off the coast of the strategic port city of Aden, after allegations that a vessel discharged oil into territorial waters.
Transport Minister Mohsen al-Amri said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X that authorities have ordered the immediate formation of a specialized investigative committee to examine the incident in the anchorage area outside the port.
He noted that initial reports suggested a ship had released quantities of oil into Yemeni waters, although the vessel involved has not yet been identified.
According to the statement, surveillance from port monitoring systems and coast guard units prompted the General Authority for Maritime Affairs to carry out an urgent field assessment to determine the scale, origin, and environmental impact of the suspected spill.
“If the suspected vessel’s involvement is confirmed, coast guard forces have been instructed to detain the ship immediately and prevent it from leaving, while legal measures would be taken against those responsible,” al-Amri said.
Authorities emphasized that operational monitoring played a key role in triggering the response and ensuring rapid coordination between maritime agencies.
The Port of Aden, located in southern Yemen, remains one of the country’s most significant shipping hubs under government control, though its activity has been heavily affected by years of ongoing conflict and instability.
Transport Minister Mohsen al-Amri said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X that authorities have ordered the immediate formation of a specialized investigative committee to examine the incident in the anchorage area outside the port.
He noted that initial reports suggested a ship had released quantities of oil into Yemeni waters, although the vessel involved has not yet been identified.
According to the statement, surveillance from port monitoring systems and coast guard units prompted the General Authority for Maritime Affairs to carry out an urgent field assessment to determine the scale, origin, and environmental impact of the suspected spill.
“If the suspected vessel’s involvement is confirmed, coast guard forces have been instructed to detain the ship immediately and prevent it from leaving, while legal measures would be taken against those responsible,” al-Amri said.
Authorities emphasized that operational monitoring played a key role in triggering the response and ensuring rapid coordination between maritime agencies.
The Port of Aden, located in southern Yemen, remains one of the country’s most significant shipping hubs under government control, though its activity has been heavily affected by years of ongoing conflict and instability.
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