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Trump Says Iran Is Interested in Nuclear Deal Amid Ongoing Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said that Iran is showing interest in reaching a deal, as negotiations over its nuclear program and the wider regional conflict remain unresolved.
Speaking in a telephone interview with French broadcaster, Trump expressed uncertainty about whether an agreement would be reached soon, while warning of consequences if diplomacy fails.
“I have no idea. If they don't, they're going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” the American president told the broadcaster correspondent in the US.
The comments come amid reports suggesting that Trump is expected to make a decision within hours on whether to resume military action against Iranian targets, as ongoing talks aimed at resolving the crisis and limiting Iran’s nuclear program have yet to produce tangible progress.
Tensions in the region have remained elevated since military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory responses from Tehran targeting Israeli territory and US-aligned interests in Gulf states. The escalation also contributed to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening concerns over regional stability and global energy flows.
Speaking in a telephone interview with French broadcaster, Trump expressed uncertainty about whether an agreement would be reached soon, while warning of consequences if diplomacy fails.
“I have no idea. If they don't, they're going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” the American president told the broadcaster correspondent in the US.
The comments come amid reports suggesting that Trump is expected to make a decision within hours on whether to resume military action against Iranian targets, as ongoing talks aimed at resolving the crisis and limiting Iran’s nuclear program have yet to produce tangible progress.
Tensions in the region have remained elevated since military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory responses from Tehran targeting Israeli territory and US-aligned interests in Gulf states. The escalation also contributed to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening concerns over regional stability and global energy flows.
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