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Putin, UAE Leader Hold Phone Call on Iran, Wider Middle East Crisis
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Saturday with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the situation involving Iran.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, both leaders stressed the importance of advancing political and diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching compromise-based peace arrangements, while also considering the interests of all regional countries.
The discussion also touched on bilateral relations, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the continued growth of cooperation between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in trade and economic sectors. They reportedly agreed to keep communication channels active and maintain regular high-level contacts.
The Kremlin statement further noted that Putin expressed appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing role in providing assistance related to humanitarian matters connected to the conflict in Ukraine.
Separately, an official UAE news agency reported that the call included a broader review of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on current developments.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, both leaders stressed the importance of advancing political and diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching compromise-based peace arrangements, while also considering the interests of all regional countries.
The discussion also touched on bilateral relations, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the continued growth of cooperation between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in trade and economic sectors. They reportedly agreed to keep communication channels active and maintain regular high-level contacts.
The Kremlin statement further noted that Putin expressed appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing role in providing assistance related to humanitarian matters connected to the conflict in Ukraine.
Separately, an official UAE news agency reported that the call included a broader review of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on current developments.
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