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Meloni Welcomes Europe Migration Policy Shift
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has welcomed what she described as a major change in European migration policy following the adoption of a declaration by the 46 member states of the Council of Europe.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, she said the “Chisinau Declaration” signals growing acceptance across Europe of new approaches to managing migration, including the use of return centers located in third countries. She linked this model to Italy’s own initiative developed in cooperation with Albania.
Meloni characterized the development as a significant achievement, arguing that it reflects the outcome of a broader process initiated jointly by Italy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
She said the declaration effectively recognizes “the legitimacy for nations of innovative solutions in managing migration flows, such as return hubs in third countries, following the model launched by Italy in Albania.”
Calling it “an important result,” she added that the initiative stemmed from efforts she helped launch “with courage and determination” alongside Denmark’s leadership.
Meloni also claimed that approaches previously viewed as controversial have now gained broader acceptance among Council of Europe members, framing this shift as evidence of changing consensus across the continent.
She further argued that Italy’s method for managing migration flows in an orderly way has now evolved into a wider European framework, suggesting that national policy has influenced the broader regional direction.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, she said the “Chisinau Declaration” signals growing acceptance across Europe of new approaches to managing migration, including the use of return centers located in third countries. She linked this model to Italy’s own initiative developed in cooperation with Albania.
Meloni characterized the development as a significant achievement, arguing that it reflects the outcome of a broader process initiated jointly by Italy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
She said the declaration effectively recognizes “the legitimacy for nations of innovative solutions in managing migration flows, such as return hubs in third countries, following the model launched by Italy in Albania.”
Calling it “an important result,” she added that the initiative stemmed from efforts she helped launch “with courage and determination” alongside Denmark’s leadership.
Meloni also claimed that approaches previously viewed as controversial have now gained broader acceptance among Council of Europe members, framing this shift as evidence of changing consensus across the continent.
She further argued that Italy’s method for managing migration flows in an orderly way has now evolved into a wider European framework, suggesting that national policy has influenced the broader regional direction.
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