NEET Leak: Priyank Kharge Blames BJP, RSS Demands Pradhan's Head

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, asserting that they "systematically ruined" the future of students, and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Kharge Demands Accountability, Slams PM Modi

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge termed the issue a "massive tragedy" and alleged that over 2.2 million students had been cheated due to the irregularities in the examination process. "This is a massive tragedy. I mentioned it the other day as well--this didn't happen accidentally; it was systematic. And who is involved? People from the BJP and RSS. Where is the profit from this going? Why hasn't a single person resigned yet? In Kalaburagi, if children get 85% or 90%, BJP leaders roam around demanding that Priyank Kharge should resign. Where are those leaders now?" he asked.

Demanding accountability, Kharge said, "This is happening because of the nexus between the RSS and BJP. 2.2 million people have been cheated. Today, children have committed suicide--who is responsible? Many students, including my friends' children, are now saying they won't even attempt the exam again. After taking NEET training continuously for two or three years, studying day and night, they are systematically selling children's futures for money. If the BJP has even a shred of shame, Dharmendra Pradhan should be removed from the cabinet, or he should resign himself."

Kharge also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on the issue, stating, "Where is Modi? He talks about 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' all the time, right? Where is his 'NEET Pariksha Pe Charcha'? Let him hold one, let's see. Modi goes around calling himself 'Gen Z' and saying 'I am for them.' When will he discuss the NEET exam? And all those BJP and RSS members who claim to be great patriots--is this their patriotism?"

CBI Investigation Intensifies

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation. Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process.

The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation. The agency also alleged that the accused had received money from students, which is being probed further.

During the hearing, the defence counsel opposed the CBI's remand plea, arguing that no recovery had been made from the accused's residence. The counsel further stated that Mandhare had already joined the investigation twice and had earlier remained in custody for three days.

According to officials, Mandhare was apprehended from a hotel in Mathura before being produced in court. She was later taken into custody after interrogation in connection with the alleged paper leak case. Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi following extensive questioning by the CBI over her alleged role in the paper leak case. The case was registered by the CBI on May 12 following a complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry.

Protests Mount, NTA Reshuffles Officials

Earlier on Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) appointed several senior officials to key administrative posts amid the ongoing probe and criticism, while members of the National Students' Union of India staged a protest outside the NTA office in Delhi, demanding a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister over the alleged irregularities in the examination process.

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