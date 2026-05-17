Lakkundi Excavation: Search Underway For 100 Temples And 100 Wells Over 3,000 Artefacts Unearthed

Excavation work in Lakkundi, Gadag district, has uncovered 32 temples, 36 wells and over 3,000 archaeological artefacts so far. The Karnataka government plans further excavation and aims to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for the site.

So far, 32 temples and 36 wells have been discovered in Lakkundi in Gadag district, while another 68 temples and 64 wells are yet to be excavated.

Tourism Minister HK Patil said that the excavation work will commence soon, and the concerned officials have been directed to complete the process by the end of December this year.

Speaking at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, HK Patil said that Lakkundi is renowned as a place of 100 temples and 100 wells. He said the State government is taking steps to preserve this rich heritage.

Accordingly, excavation work has been underway for the past two years, during which 32 temples and 36 wells have been discovered so far. Instructions have now been issued to begin excavation work to unearth the remaining structures, he added.

More than 3,000 archaeological artefacts have been collected in Lakkundi over the past year. Notably, around 1,500 artefacts were discovered and processed during the last 12 days alone.

In addition, villagers of Lakkundi have voluntarily handed over more than 1,500 archaeological artefacts to the authorities. Officials said that further excavations will be carried out and necessary steps will be taken to trace and preserve more archaeological remains.

Lakkundi is home to the ruins and architectural remains of the Hoysala Empire, Chalukya dynasty and Vijayanagara Empire. Efforts are currently underway to discover and preserve these historic structures, and an open museum will be developed for their conservation. Necessary land has already been allocated for the project.

It was also stated that a proposal will be submitted to UNESCO seeking the inclusion of Lakkundi in the list of World Heritage Sites.