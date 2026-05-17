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US Reports Commercial Vessels Diverted Under Hormuz Enforcement Measures
(MENAFN) The United States has reported that dozens of commercial vessels have been diverted from passing through the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing enforcement measures targeting maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), 78 commercial ships have been rerouted so far, while four additional vessels were rendered inoperable in what it described as actions aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions, as stated on the US social media platform X.
“As of May 16, 78 commercial ships have been redirected, and 4 have been disabled to ensure compliance,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media company X.
The development comes amid sustained regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory responses from Tehran targeting Israeli territory and US-aligned positions in Gulf states. The escalation also coincided with the shutdown of maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was introduced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, but subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad reportedly failed to produce a durable settlement.
Later, Donald Trump extended the truce indefinitely while continuing restrictions on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, connecting the Gulf region with the Gulf of Oman and international trade routes. Any disruption in the area continues to raise concerns over potential impacts on global oil, gas, and fuel supply chains since the escalation of the conflict.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), 78 commercial ships have been rerouted so far, while four additional vessels were rendered inoperable in what it described as actions aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions, as stated on the US social media platform X.
“As of May 16, 78 commercial ships have been redirected, and 4 have been disabled to ensure compliance,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media company X.
The development comes amid sustained regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory responses from Tehran targeting Israeli territory and US-aligned positions in Gulf states. The escalation also coincided with the shutdown of maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was introduced on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, but subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad reportedly failed to produce a durable settlement.
Later, Donald Trump extended the truce indefinitely while continuing restrictions on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, connecting the Gulf region with the Gulf of Oman and international trade routes. Any disruption in the area continues to raise concerns over potential impacts on global oil, gas, and fuel supply chains since the escalation of the conflict.
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