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PM Rules Out External Guarantors in Armenia–Azerbaijan Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Saturday that Armenia does not require outside guarantors to maintain peace with Azerbaijan, according to reports from a state media agency.
He pushed back against political voices advocating for Armenia to depend on external security guarantees, arguing that previous experiences with such arrangements had not delivered reliable protection.
Referring to one such case, Pashinyan pointed to remarks made by a foreign leader during a visit to Baku, suggesting involvement in preparations related to the 44-day conflict. He highlighted this example to question the effectiveness of relying on external security partners.
“One of those security guarantors, in fact, made a very open and transparent statement while on an official visit to Baku—I am referring to the president of Belarus—saying that he participated in the preparatory work for the 44-day war,” Pashinyan said.
He added that this individual had been part of Armenia’s security framework through membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, commonly known as the CSTO.
“That person was one of our security guarantors, a member of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation),” he added, referring to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Pashinyan argued that Armenia must break from repeating past strategic mistakes, warning against continued dependence on unreliable external actors.
“Ultimately, we must overcome the cycle in which we allow others to use us against others and then discard us,” he said, describing this as an important shift in Armenia’s political and historical approach.
He pushed back against political voices advocating for Armenia to depend on external security guarantees, arguing that previous experiences with such arrangements had not delivered reliable protection.
Referring to one such case, Pashinyan pointed to remarks made by a foreign leader during a visit to Baku, suggesting involvement in preparations related to the 44-day conflict. He highlighted this example to question the effectiveness of relying on external security partners.
“One of those security guarantors, in fact, made a very open and transparent statement while on an official visit to Baku—I am referring to the president of Belarus—saying that he participated in the preparatory work for the 44-day war,” Pashinyan said.
He added that this individual had been part of Armenia’s security framework through membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, commonly known as the CSTO.
“That person was one of our security guarantors, a member of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation),” he added, referring to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Pashinyan argued that Armenia must break from repeating past strategic mistakes, warning against continued dependence on unreliable external actors.
“Ultimately, we must overcome the cycle in which we allow others to use us against others and then discard us,” he said, describing this as an important shift in Armenia’s political and historical approach.
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