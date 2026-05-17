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AZAL Resumes Flights To Nakhchivan

AZAL Resumes Flights To Nakhchivan


2026-05-17 03:34:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed its Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights, which had been temporarily suspended in recent days due to adverse weather conditions, Trend reports, citing the airline.

Flights along the designated route are now operating under regular status.

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Trend News Agency

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