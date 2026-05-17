Housing Crisis Serious Challenge Globally And Particularly For Africa - Chadian Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The housing crisis remains a severe global challenge, with particularly acute repercussions for the African continent, Mahamat Assileck Halata, Minister of Spatial Planning, Urban Development, and Housing of the Republic of Chad, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that water management issues and climate change are heavily impacting urban development, specifically in Chad.

"In Chad, water is both a source of life and one of the primary drivers of crises. When floods occur, people are forced to focus on diverting water away rather than harvesting it," he said.

The minister emphasized that Chad remains fully committed to key international frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Agenda 2030), the New Urban Agenda (2036), and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

According to him, the right to housing is recognized as a fundamental human right, and the Chadian government is actively strengthening its sector policies.

"Every citizen has the right to access decent housing," he noted.

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