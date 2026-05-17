WUF13 Serves As Important Platform For Co-Op In Urban Planning And Housing - Gabonese Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The WUF13 forum being held in Baku serves as a critical global platform for strategic cooperation in the fields of urban planning and housing, Mays Mouissi, Minister of Housing, Urban Planning, and Land Registry of the Gabonese Republic, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that participating in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum is of paramount importance for Gabon, and expressed his sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for its exceptional hosting.

He emphasized that the international community is currently grappling with a severe housing deficit: "The theme-'Housing the World: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities'-is a direct call for global mobilization in the face of escalating climate and social challenges."

According to him, over 3 billion people worldwide live in substandard conditions, while more than 300 million face homelessness. Furthermore, approximately 600 million people across Africa still lack access to electricity.

The minister added that Gabon is not immune to these systemic pressures: "The urbanization rate in our country exceeds 80 percent, and we are currently facing a deficit of approximately 300,000 housing units. This situation is continuously exacerbated by rapid population growth in urban centers," he stressed.

He stated that climate change-induced risks, including flooding, coastal erosion, and landslides, are severely impacting vulnerable settlements across Gabon.

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