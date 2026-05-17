Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Conflicts Cause Severe Damage To Urban Recovery And Housing Supply - Iranian Official

Conflicts Cause Severe Damage To Urban Recovery And Housing Supply - Iranian Official


2026-05-17 03:34:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Ongoing global conflicts inflict severe destruction on urban infrastructure and critically disrupt housing supply chains, Gholamreza Kazemian, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that Iran remains dedicated to international cooperation aimed at improving urban design and humanitarian living environments, and continues to advance its domestic municipal development programs.

"We have taken significant steps toward expanding urban infrastructure, securing housing provisions for socially vulnerable groups, and fostering sustainable urban growth," he said.

According to the official, targeted urban planning initiatives are crucial for enhancing community-level risk management and boosting adaptation to climate change. However, he noted that geopolitical conflicts severely undermine these efforts.

"As a result of wars, thousands of homes are destroyed and millions of individuals are left displaced, which directly paralyzes the sustainable development trajectories of cities," he emphasized.

--

MENAFN17052026000187011040ID1111126509



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search