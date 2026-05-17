Conflicts Cause Severe Damage To Urban Recovery And Housing Supply - Iranian Official
He stated that Iran remains dedicated to international cooperation aimed at improving urban design and humanitarian living environments, and continues to advance its domestic municipal development programs.
"We have taken significant steps toward expanding urban infrastructure, securing housing provisions for socially vulnerable groups, and fostering sustainable urban growth," he said.
According to the official, targeted urban planning initiatives are crucial for enhancing community-level risk management and boosting adaptation to climate change. However, he noted that geopolitical conflicts severely undermine these efforts.
"As a result of wars, thousands of homes are destroyed and millions of individuals are left displaced, which directly paralyzes the sustainable development trajectories of cities," he emphasized.--
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