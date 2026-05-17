Conflicts Cause Severe Damage To Urban Recovery And Housing Supply - Iranian Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ongoing global conflicts inflict severe destruction on urban infrastructure and critically disrupt housing supply chains, Gholamreza Kazemian, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that Iran remains dedicated to international cooperation aimed at improving urban design and humanitarian living environments, and continues to advance its domestic municipal development programs.

"We have taken significant steps toward expanding urban infrastructure, securing housing provisions for socially vulnerable groups, and fostering sustainable urban growth," he said.

According to the official, targeted urban planning initiatives are crucial for enhancing community-level risk management and boosting adaptation to climate change. However, he noted that geopolitical conflicts severely undermine these efforts.

"As a result of wars, thousands of homes are destroyed and millions of individuals are left displaced, which directly paralyzes the sustainable development trajectories of cities," he emphasized.

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