Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region 80 Times, Injuring Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 80 attacks on settlements in the Sumy region, resulting in three people being injured.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

“Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of May 16 to the morning of May 17, 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 80 attacks on 30 settlements in 21 territorial communities of the region. In the Sumy community, a 46-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an attack by an enemy drone. In the Buryn community, a 55-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured as a result of strikes by enemy drones,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the highest number of shelling incidents was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Russian forces struck the region with mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

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As a result of the enemy attacks, infrastructure, houses, farm buildings, vehicles, and a shopping center were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the Dnipropetrovsk region.