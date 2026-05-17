AIADMK Rift: Palaniswami Refrains From General Council Push, Shanmugam Seeks More Signatures

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Even as the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) camp is reportedly not pressing for an immediate AIADMK general council meeting, the rival faction led by former ministers C. Ve. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani appear to be gathering momentum, adding fresh pressure on the party leadership amid the widening internal crisis.

Party sources said the rebel camp has already secured signatures from nearly two-fifths of the general council members and is preparing to formally seek a special meeting in the coming days.

The development is being viewed as a significant challenge to EPS's hold over the organisation.

According to senior leaders familiar with the developments, the Palaniswami camp has instead been concentrating on stabilising the party structure following recent disciplinary action and organisational reshuffles.

Sources claimed that members who had earlier signed documents supporting the rebels are now being sent letters from the EPS camp requesting them to declare their previous signatures invalid, citing the absence of any official announcement from the party leadership.

“The rebel faction has already crossed the required number needed to seek a special general council meeting. It is now only a matter of time before they formally put pressure on the leadership,” a senior AIADMK leader said.

The latest developments come in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the Assembly floor test, where a section of AIADMK legislators allegedly defied the party whip and voted in support of the ruling TVK government.

In an effort to tighten control over the party organisation, Palaniswami recently removed 26 district secretaries, including former ministers and MLAs, from their positions and appointed 17 new office-bearers.

On Saturday, he reportedly continued the restructuring exercise by removing two more district secretaries from Pudukottai East and Tenkasi North.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar said petitions submitted by both rival AIADMK factions seeking each other's disqualification remain under review and that a decision would be taken after due examination.

Political observers believe the coming days may prove crucial in determining whether EPS succeeds in consolidating his authority or whether the internal challenge develops into a wider organisational confrontation within the AIADMK.