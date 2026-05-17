KEC International's Q4 Profit Slumps 28 Pc To Rs 193 Crore, Revenue Down

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) RPG Group infrastructure EPC major KEC International has reported a sharp decline in its fourth-quarter earnings, with net profit falling 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The Mumbai-based infrastructure engineering and construction company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 193 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 268 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined during the quarter. The company reported revenue of Rs 6,390 crore, down 7 per cent from Rs 6,872 crore recorded a year ago, as per its filing.

Operating performance remained under pressure as EBITDA dropped 16.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 448.4 crore from Rs 538.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin narrowed to 7 per cent from 7.8 per cent a year earlier.

Despite the weak year-on-year performance in the March quarter, the company had shown some operational improvement sequentially in Q3 FY26. In the December quarter, KEC International had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.5 crore, marginally lower than Rs 129.6 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA during Q3 FY26 had risen 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 430.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved slightly to 7.1 per cent from 7 per cent.

The weak quarterly numbers come amid sustained pressure on the company's stock performance. Shares of KEC International ended over 1 per cent lower on Friday ahead of the results announcement.

The stock has declined more than 30 per cent over the past six months and recently touched its 52-week low. The stock currently trades around Rs 548.80 per share, significantly below its 52-week high of Rs 947.00.

KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, is a leading global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company specialises in infrastructure projects across sectors such as power transmission and distribution, railways, civil engineering, urban infrastructure, renewables, and cables. With operations spanning more than 110 countries, KEC International has established a strong global presence in the infrastructure and engineering space.