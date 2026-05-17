Bhojshala To Be Known As 'Maa Saraswati Kanthabharan' After Verdict

Following the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's verdict on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar, devotees on Sunday performed hawan in the hawan kund of Bhojshala complex in Dhar.

'A 720-year struggle'

Bhojshala Mukti Yagya convener Gopal Sharma on Sunday said the complex would now be known as "Maa Saraswati Kanthabharan", while hailing the 'historic' decision. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the Hindu community had fought for centuries for recognition of the site as a temple. "In 1305, Alauddin Khilji insulted our mother and cast her out from here. For 720 years, the Hindu community has been struggling for this. Thousands have sacrificed their lives to protect our mother. Many have lived their lives constantly dedicated to this idea. In 1952, our ancestors formed the Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Vasantotsav Committee and sowed the seed for the liberation of Raja Bhoj's Vagdevi Bhojshala. This struggle continued for 720 years. Today, through the High Court, we have washed away the stain on this Bhojshala. Until yesterday, this Bhojshala was known as Kamal Maula Mosque; now it will be known as Maa Saraswati Kanthabharan," he said.

Sharma further claimed that symbolic rituals and worship were carried out at the complex following the court order. "Also, the court has ordered the central government to reinstall the idol that the British took to London back into Bhojshala. The Hindu community is enthusiastic. This struggle, penance, and meditation of the entire Hindu community over all these years has finally reached a comma, not a full stop. Today, we have placed its symbolic portrait in Bhojshala and established it with enthusiasm, followed by Havan and Puja. The Havan will continue throughout the day," he said.

ASI directs site to be treated as Hindu temple

Referring to the recent Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order, Sharma said the ASI had directed that Bhojshala be treated as a Hindu temple. "The ASI has ordered that Bhojshala is now a Hindu temple and will be known as a Hindu temple. Muslims should make their arrangements for Namaz elsewhere in consultation with the administration. The central government has been asked to re-establish the idol. That process has now begun. Over time, the original idol will also be installed here. But today, we have placed its symbolic portrait and started the idol worship and installation," he added.

High Court rules complex is a temple

Following the High Court order, devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex and offered prayers on the second consecutive day.

Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena and Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma also participated in the prayer rituals.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex is fundamentally a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty of Raja Bhoj. The court also set aside the earlier ASI arrangement that allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday namaz at the site for a specified period.

Meanwhile, two caveat petitions have reportedly been filed in the Supreme Court anticipating a possible challenge to the High Court verdict by the Muslim side. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)