Akshay Kumar Movies: 6 Entertaining Films You Can Binge-Watch On OTT

The teaser for Akshay Kumar's super entertaining film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', just dropped and fans are loving it. While you wait for the movie, we've listed some of Akshay's most fun-filled films that you can stream on various OTT platforms

Akshay Kumar's film 'Welcome to the Jungle' will take some time to release. But before that, you can watch some of his fantastic entertainers on OTT. This list includes his best comedy, action, and romantic movies. Let's check out the full details.

You can watch Akshay Kumar's romantic comedy 'Welcome' again and again and never get bored. Director Anees Bazmee's film stars Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. You can stream it on the OTT platform Prime Video.

You can watch Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' on the OTT platform JioHotstar. Director Priyadarshan's movie features Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale Kumar's film with director Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri', is a solid comedy movie. The film shows the fantastic chemistry of the trio: Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video can stream Akshay Kumar's action-packed entertainer 'Sooryavanshi' on Netflix. Rohit Shetty directed this movie. It stars Katrina Kaif, Javed Jaffrey, Vivan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, and Sikandar Kher in lead roles directed the film 'Bhagam Bhag', starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, which offers a heavy dose of comedy. Akshay and Govinda's brilliant comic timing made the audience laugh a lot. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is a comedy thriller film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie stars Akshay along with Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. You can watch it on Prime Video.

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