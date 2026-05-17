403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fires Break Out At Oil Loading Station, Science Park, And Sheremetyevo Airport In The Moscow Region Following Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a drone attack in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, the Solnechnogorsk oil loading station caught fire, and the Technopark Elma-Zelenograd is on fire.
According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Astra reported this.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment