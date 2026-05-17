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Fires Break Out At Oil Loading Station, Science Park, And Sheremetyevo Airport In The Moscow Region Following Drone Attack

Fires Break Out At Oil Loading Station, Science Park, And Sheremetyevo Airport In The Moscow Region Following Drone Attack


2026-05-17 03:15:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a drone attack in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, the Solnechnogorsk oil loading station caught fire, and the Technopark Elma-Zelenograd is on fire.

According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Astra reported this.

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UkrinForm

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