Car Rams Pedestrians In Northern Italy, Injuring At Least 10 In Modena

Italian media outlet, Gazzetta di Parma, reported that the suspect was a 31-year-old Italian man living in the Modena area who allegedly attempted to flee after the crash and was later detained by police.

Authorities said the driver first struck a cyclist before deliberately driving onto a pedestrian walkway, injuring multiple people, including a woman who reportedly suffered severe leg injuries during the incident.

Local officials confirmed that at least two victims remain in critical condition and were transferred to a hospital in Bologna for emergency medical treatment following the attack.

Vehicle-ramming incidents in Europe have increasingly raised security concerns over recent years, leading authorities in several countries to strengthen public safety measures in crowded urban areas and pedestrian zones.

Italian security agencies have remained on heightened alert following several violent incidents across Europe involving vehicles and knives, although investigators have not yet determined whether the Modena incident was linked to terrorism or personal motives.

Massimo Mezzetti said the suspect was seen holding a knife after leaving the vehicle, while witnesses and local residents helped restrain him before police officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told local media that the car entered the sidewalk area at high speed and that the driver appeared disoriented, although authorities have not yet confirmed whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with the victims and their families in a social media message, while local prosecutors continued investigating the nature and motive of the attack.