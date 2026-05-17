Everest Legend Kami Rita Breaks Own Record With 32Nd Everest Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, May 17 (IANS) Kami Rita Sherpa, the record holder for the highest number of ascents of Mount Everest, broke his own record by scaling the world's tallest peak for the 32nd time on Sunday.

The veteran Nepali mountaineer, 55, successfully reached the 8,848.86-metre summit at 10:12 a.m. (Nepal time), during the Spring 2026 mountaineering season, Nepal's Department of Tourism said in a statement on Sunday.

“Based on information received from the department's field office at Everest Base Camp, the ascent was completed while leading an expedition organised by 14 Peaks Expedition,” the department said.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa is his closest competitor, having reached the summit of the world's tallest peak 29 times. These two have been competing to achieve the highest number of Everest ascents.

Expedition organiser 14 Peaks Expedition also confirmed Kami Rita's ascent to the summit of Mount Everest in a Facebook post.

“Congratulations to the legendary Kami Rita Sherpa @kamiritasherpa on achieving an incredible 32nd successful ascent of Mount Everest today at 10:12 a.m. on May 17, 2026,” the company said.

The company also lauded his achievement.“At 55 years old, he once again proves that determination, experience, and resilience can continue to achieve success even at the highest peaks on Earth,” it said.“Your achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Nepal and the global climbing community. Thank you for carrying the spirit of the Himalayas to the world.”

Known worldwide as the“Everest Man,” Kami Rita has continued to redefine human endurance, courage, and dedication. Since his first summit in 1994, he has inspired millions through his unmatched passion for the mountains and his extraordinary contribution to Himalayan mountaineering.

Born on January 17, 1970, in Thame, Solukhumbu District of Nepal, Kami Rita has been working as a high-altitude mountain guide on Everest for many years. He is currently engaged as a mountain guide on Mount Everest under Climbing Permit No. 70 issued by the Department of Tourism.

He first summited Mount Everest in 1994 and has since become one of the most celebrated figures in global mountaineering.

Besides being a celebrated mountaineer, Kami Rita is also an advocate for environmental sustainability and has undertaken several initiatives to help preserve Mount Everest and the Himalayan region.

Recognising the alarming effects of climate change on the Himalayan mountains, Kami Rita has also been actively raising awareness about melting glaciers and their impact on local ecosystems and communities.

Similarly, Lhakpa Sherpa, popularly known as the“Mountain Queen,” scaled Mount Everest for the 11th time at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, setting a world record for the highest number of ascents by a female climber.

Born in 1973 in Makalu–2 of Sankhuwasabha district in Nepal, Lhakpa Sherpa has added another significant chapter to Nepal's mountaineering history.