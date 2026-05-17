Advanced RTO Office Coming Up In Ahmedabad With AI-Based Testing Track

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 17 (IANS) Ahmedabad is set to receive a new advanced Regional Transport Office (RTO) complex near Subhash Bridge, with the Gujarat government completing a high-tech facility designed to improve citizen services and reduce processing time for applicants.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 62.26 crore under the directions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the new office has been constructed in place of the old RTO office and is equipped with digital and AI-based infrastructure aimed at easing transport-related services.

According to the government, the fully air-conditioned building has a built-up area of 12,787 square metres and includes a basement, ground floor and three upper floors.

The facility has been designed to accommodate large public footfall, with a waiting area capable of handling around 230 visitors at a time.

Lifts and handicap ramps have also been provided to improve accessibility for differently-abled applicants.

A key feature of the new office is its AI-based automated testing tracks for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Officials said the testing system, along with a modern control room, is expected to reduce manual intervention, save applicants' time and improve transparency in driving licence testing and related procedures.

The office also includes upgraded fire safety systems and digital service infrastructure intended to support faster and more transparent processing of transport-related applications.

In a statement, the government said: "The new RTO complex had been developed to provide citizens with advanced facilities and transparent digital smart services while contributing to improved 'Ease of Living'."

Earlier, CM Patel had said: "Our cities are socio-cultural and economic hubs, as well as backbones of economic development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of the journey of urban development, has completely rejuvenated the cities of Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister, and we are all witnesses to the fact that ease of living has increased in the cities."

The facility forms part of the state government's broader push towards technology-driven public service delivery and modern administrative infrastructure in urban centres.

Once operational, the office is expected to handle a significant volume of transport-related services for residents of Ahmedabad and surrounding areas.