Two People Wounded In Russian Shelling In Mykolaiv Region
“On May 16, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub and Halytsynove communities five times with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks in the Halytsynove community, two men aged 51 and 82 were injured,” Kim said.
According to him, the 51-year-old victim was hospitalized, while the 82-year-old man is receiving outpatient treatment.
Russian shelling in the region damaged a car and a closed educational institution.Read also: War update: 234 clashes on front lines over past day, heavy fighting near Pokrovsk, Huliaipole
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed, and 15 others were wounded in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.
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