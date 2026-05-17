Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Jeevitha-Rajasekhar Offer Prayers At Tirumala

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh on Friday visited the hill shrine of Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, marking his presence among the thousands of pilgrims at the hilltop. Adhering to the traditional temple dress code, Raja Singh was seen wearing a white silk dhoti with a gold-bordered veshti and draped a matching white silk shalu (angavastram) over his shoulders, featuring a gold border. In the visuals, the MLA was seen in a traditional tilak on his forehead and was accompanied by temple officials and security as he moved through the temple complex. He was seen greeting fellow devotees while maintaining the sanctity of the holy premises.

Other Notable Visitors

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, actress Jeevitha, along with her husband Rajasekhar, offered her prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Jeevitha donned a red saree while Rajasekhar wore a white lungi and red shirt for the holy visit. The duo were accompanied by their daughters Shivani and Shivathmika. In the visuals, the family was seen entering the temple for the darshan.

Earlier, Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites. Ganesh, accompanied by his wife, had darshan under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The visit comes at a notable juncture in Ganesh's professional journey. The actor-producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production. In December 2025, he marked his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

Recently, actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, offering prayers early in the morning. Dressed in traditional attire, she greeted paparazzi and posed for fans outside the temple.

About Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

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