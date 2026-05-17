Hamburg Open: Joao Fonseca Pulls Out Due To Wrist Discomfort

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Teenage Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the Hamburg Open after experiencing discomfort in his right wrist, adding another high-profile absence to the ATP 500 clay-court event following the earlier withdrawal of hometown favourite Alexander Zverev.

Fonseca confirmed the decision in a message on Instagram, explaining that the move was precautionary as he and his team look to avoid aggravating the issue ahead of the French Open, which begins on May 24.

“Hey, everyone. Just wanted to let you know that I won't be able to play at the @bitpandahamburgopen this year. I've been experiencing some slight discomfort in my right wrist since I arrived. Together with my team, I've decided it's best to withdraw as a precaution. Also, I want to thank the tournament for all their support and hospitality. See you all at RG!,” Fonseca wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old has continued his rapid rise on the ATP Tour this season, compiling a 10-9 record and producing several eye-catching performances against elite opposition. Fonseca reached clay-court quarter-finals in Monte-Carlo and Munich while also pushing World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to two tie-breaks at Indian Wells.

He also impressed during the European clay swing by taking a set off Alexander Zverev in Monte-Carlo and challenging Ben Shelton in Munich. Fonseca currently sits at No. 30 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, underlining his emergence as one of the brightest young talents on tour.

His withdrawal comes just a day after Zverev announced that persistent back issues would force him to miss the tournament in Hamburg, a city where he has enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his career. The German, who won the title in 2023 and finished runner-up in 2024, revealed that ongoing physical problems throughout the clay-court season had left him with little choice but to step away and focus on recovery ahead of the next phase of the calendar.

“I'm really disappointed that I have to withdraw from the Bitpanda Hamburg Open this year. Hamburg is my hometown, and it is always something very special for me to play in front of my home crowd,” Zverev wrote on social media.“Unfortunately, I have been dealing with back problems throughout the entire clay-court season. My medical team has therefore strongly advised me to take a break from competition next week and focus on recovery

“I always tried everything possible to be able to compete in the tournament and even played through injury at times, but this time I have to listen to my body and follow the advice of my medical team. I wish everyone a great tournament and hope to see you all again soon!”, said Zverev in a statement.

Zverev leaves Hamburg with a strong history at the tournament, holding a 17-7 record there and regularly drawing massive support from local fans. His absence, coupled with Fonseca's late withdrawal, represents a significant blow to the tournament lineup just days before the main draw begins.