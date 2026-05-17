'Long-Term Community Value Emerging As Key Driver In GCC Property Market'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Abu Dhabi: As demand for integrated, lifestyle-focused communities accelerates across the GCC, developers are being pushed to rethink traditional residential models in favour of more connected and experience-driven environments, said Carlos Wakim (pictured), CEO of Bloom Holding, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Wakim said consumer expectations in the region's property market have evolved significantly in recent years, with buyers and investors placing greater emphasis on convenience, wellbeing, and long-term community value rather than standalone residential units.

“Across the GCC, there is a clear shift in what residents and investors expect from real estate,” Wakim said.

“People are no longer looking only for standalone homes or isolated developments; they are increasingly prioritising integrated communities that offer convenience, connectivity, wellbeing, and a strong sense of belonging.”

According to Wakim, buyers today are assessing developments based on the overall living experience, including access to schools, retail offerings, wellness facilities, green spaces, and community services.

He noted that this shift has become central to Bloom Holding's long-term development strategy.

“At Bloom Holding, this shift has been central to our strategy for several years through our approach to Curated Community Living,” he said.

“Our focus is on developing fully integrated, human-centric communities that bring together residential, education, hospitality, wellness, retail, landscaping, and community services into one cohesive environment.”

The comments come as the UAE and wider GCC property markets continue to witness strong demand for master-planned communities, driven by population growth, lifestyle preferences, and increasing investor appetite for developments that provide a balanced live-work environment.

Wakim highlighted that modern consumers are increasingly valuing walkability and accessibility, particularly in urban communities designed to encourage social interaction and outdoor living.

“We are also seeing consumers place greater value on walkability, accessibility, and community interaction,” he said.

“This is why our developments are designed around connected public spaces, green areas, and lifestyle amenities that encourage people to engage with their surroundings and with one another.”

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He pointed to Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi as a key example of this approach, describing it as a development designed to support convenience, liveability, and sustainable long-term value through its integrated masterplan.

“Every aspect of the masterplan has been designed to support convenience, liveability, and long-term community value,” Wakim said.

Beyond design and amenities, Wakim stressed that buyers are increasingly focused on reliability and operational excellence after handover, placing pressure on developers to deliver not only high-quality products but also long-term service standards.

“Another important shift is the growing expectation for quality, reliability, and long-term operational excellence,” he said.

“Buyers today want confidence not only in the product itself, but in how the community will be managed and maintained over time.”

To address these expectations, Bloom Holding continues to invest in community management, facilities management, and service delivery to ensure developments remain attractive and functional well into the future, he said.

Wakim stated that the future of regional real estate will increasingly depend on creating communities that prioritise experience, integration, and quality of life.

He further added,“Real estate today is increasingly experience-driven.

The communities that will succeed in the future are those that are thoughtfully planned, integrated, and capable of elevating the quality of life for residents while delivering sustainable long-term value for investors alike.”