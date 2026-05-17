Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Norway

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to HM King Harald V of Norway on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.