Qatar Hajj Mission Ensuring Safe, Seamless Experience For Pilgrims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The official delegation of the Qatar Hajj Mission has arrived in the holy lands as part of the intensive preparations being undertaken by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to finalise arrangements for this year's Hajj season and ensure a safe, smooth, and integrated pilgrimage experience for pilgrims from Qatar.

Upon arrival, the mission's supporting units immediately resumed their field operations around the clock, joining teams that had already arrived in Saudi Arabia several days earlier.

The efforts are being carried out under a comprehensive operational plan aimed at achieving full readiness ahead of the arrival of the first groups of Qatari pilgrims on the fourth of Dhul Hijjah.

The mission stated that all supporting units are continuing to implement their assigned responsibilities according to precise organisational and operational plans, in continuous coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities to ensure smooth procedures and rapid response to all requirements related to serving pilgrims.

Operating from its headquarters in the Al Naseem district of Makkah, the Qatar Hajj Mission is implementing a comprehensive work strategy focused on providing specialised and integrated services in coordination with Qatar Hajj campaigns and Saudi authorities. The mission includes several specialized field units working within an integrated system dedicated to ensuring the safety, comfort, and wellbeing of Qatari pilgrims throughout their spiritual journey.

The mission emphasised that supporting units will directly supervise the performance of Qatari Hajj campaigns and monitor their compliance with the regulations and standards approved by Saudi authorities, particularly regarding accommodation quality, healthcare services, and the implementation of the highest standards of security and safety.

These efforts are intended to provide pilgrims with a comprehensive service environment that reflects the high standards expected for pilgrims from Qatar.

In parallel, the Communication and Support Unit continues to operate 24 hours a day as a direct link between pilgrims, Hajj campaigns, and service units. The unit receives inquiries and observations and works to address issues related to religious guidance, medical support, technical matters, and organizational services, helping to accelerate responses and enhance pilgror satisfaction.

The mission stressed that close coordination among all supporting units and Qatari Hajj campaigns remains a key factor in the success of operations, noting that work is being carried out through a unified system aimed at achieving the highest levels of organization, efficiency, safety, and comfort for pilgrims.

These efforts align with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' 2025-2030 strategy, which places significant emphasis on facilitating Hajj rituals and enhancing service quality under the pillar of honoring and facilitating Islamic rites.

The ministry also praised the advanced Hajj system implemented by the Saudi authorities, which has significantly contributed to improving pilgrimage services for the guests of Allah.

The ministry affirmed that all efforts undertaken by the Qatar Hajj Mission reflect Qatar's commitment to providing its pilgrims with a secure and well-organized Hajj experience through the deployment of comprehensive human, organisational, and technological resources, enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in a spiritually uplifting and reassuring atmosphere.