Qatar Achieves 35% Water Reserve Surplus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's average daily water demand stands at approximately 400 million gallons, while the country's maximum production capacity has reached 540 million gallons per day, creating a 35 percent strategic reserve surplus that further reinforces national water security and supports sustainable development goals.

The announcement came as part of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation's (Kahramaa) review of its latest achievements in the water sector in 2025, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen sustainable infrastructure.

Sharing figures on the X, Kahramaa said that the reserve capacity plays a vital role in ensuring an uninterrupted water supply across the country and enhances preparedness to meet rising consumption demands under various operational conditions.

Qatar to face Sudan in Doha friendly Traditional and digital journalism: Navigating media transformation MoEHE extends registration for third cohort of“Khebrat” Fellowship Program

Read Also

The corporation stated that Qatar's deslianted water transmission and distribution network has expanded to around 11,000 kilometres, providing efficient and reliable coverage across all regions of the country.

Kahramaa also highlighted the strength of the national water infrastructure, noting that it operates one of the country's largest water pipelines with a diameter of 2,040 millimetres. The pipeline is constructed from carbon steel and designed according to the highest international quality standards.

In addition, the utility operates 15 giant concrete water reservoirs, each with a storage capacity of 100 million gallons. These reservoirs are recognised by the Guinness World Records as the largest of their kind in the world.

The corporation affirmed its full compliance with drinking water standards approved by the World Health Organization, stating that the potable water network now reaches 100 percent of Qatar's population.

Kahramaa further revealed that total strategic water storage capacity has reached 2,924 million gallons, ensuring continuous supply through nine production plants and 45 storage stations distributed across the country.

To maintain water quality and protect public health, Kahramaa said it monitors water standards through more than 3,000 sampling and monitoring points spread throughout Qatar.

The utility also reported that technical water losses within the network remain below 4.5 percent, describing the figure as among the best international operational efficiency benchmarks in the sector.

Kahramaa said it continues to ensure uninterrupted water transmission and distribution to all subscribers around the clock, while maintaining high quality standards that comply with international specifications.

The corporation added that it is focusing on the continuous development of water distribution networks and main transmission lines, while also working to reduce water losses through an ongoing programme to replace ageing networks that have exceeded their operational lifespan.

Kahramaa described network replacement projects and the connection of new subscribers as among its key strategic initiatives, noting that the total length of the water network now exceeds 11,000 kilometres and is expected to grow further in line with Qatar's continuing urban expansion.

Kahramaa said its continued investments and infrastructure achievements support sustainable water security, national development, and the needs of future generations in Qatar.