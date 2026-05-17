Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Saudi Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation to contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.