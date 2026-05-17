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Israeli Strikes Kill Seven in S. Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Extension Reports
(MENAFN) At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after Israeli artillery shelling and airstrikes hit multiple areas in southern Lebanon, according to media reports, despite an extended ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.
According to reports from news agency, Israeli artillery fire struck areas near the Srebbine junction in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province, killing one person and injuring another.
The report added that Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the town of Jebal al-Botm in the Tyre district, as well as the Housh area located east of Tyre city.
In a separate incident, an Israeli strike targeted a residential house in the town of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, according to reports.
The news agency also said that an airstrike on the al-Saha neighborhood in Habboush, Nabatieh district, killed a couple after their home was hit and destroyed.
According to reports, the incidents come amid continued tensions in southern Lebanon despite the existence of a ceasefire extension agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
According to reports from news agency, Israeli artillery fire struck areas near the Srebbine junction in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province, killing one person and injuring another.
The report added that Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the town of Jebal al-Botm in the Tyre district, as well as the Housh area located east of Tyre city.
In a separate incident, an Israeli strike targeted a residential house in the town of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, according to reports.
The news agency also said that an airstrike on the al-Saha neighborhood in Habboush, Nabatieh district, killed a couple after their home was hit and destroyed.
According to reports, the incidents come amid continued tensions in southern Lebanon despite the existence of a ceasefire extension agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
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