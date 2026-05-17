MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 15, 2026 6:36 am - Net Solutions convened CXOs, AI leaders, and commerce experts in London to explore agentic commerce, AI-driven discovery and trust, unveiling its Growth Readiness Diagnostic for AI-first transformation.

London, UK: Net Solutions hosted an exclusive executive roundtable in London in February 2026, bringing together industry leaders, AI strategists, and digital commerce innovators to discuss how enterprises can remain competitive as artificial intelligence reshapes customer discovery, trust, and commerce.

Held at Batch LDN - The Batch Members Club, the event focused on the rapidly emerging world of“agentic commerce,” where AI systems increasingly influence - and in some cases autonomously execute - purchasing decisions. The session explored how organizations can evolve beyond traditional digital transformation approaches to thrive in an AI-first economy.

Opening the event, Sameer Jain emphasized the urgent need for businesses to rethink growth strategies in the AI era. He introduced Net Solutions'“Growth Engineering” framework, designed to help enterprises continuously discover, engineer, optimize, and scale digital experiences in rapidly changing markets.

The executive summit featured insights from leading voices across AI, commerce, innovation, and trust technologies, including:

- Sartaj Rajpal

- Alfred Biehler

- Adrian Blair

- Andrew Xeni

- Andrew Jackson-Proes

Throughout the sessions, speakers highlighted how AI-driven discovery is fundamentally changing digital visibility. According to discussions at the summit, traditional SEO signals now account for only a small portion of how AI systems determine trusted answers and product recommendations. Experts stressed the growing importance of structured data, trusted customer feedback, semantic content, and authentic social proof in ensuring brands remain discoverable in AI-powered environments.

Panel discussions also explored the role of organizational culture and operational readiness in successful AI adoption. Speakers emphasized that enterprises must create environments where experimentation, rapid iteration, and cross-functional collaboration become core business capabilities.

One of the event's key themes was the growing importance of trust and verified product data in agentic commerce ecosystems. Discussions highlighted how AI systems increasingly rely on transparent, machine-readable data and customer-generated content to make decisions on behalf of consumers.

The event concluded with the announcement of Net Solutions'“Growth Readiness Diagnostic,” a strategic assessment framework designed to help organizations evaluate their AI visibility, data foundations, operational maturity, and readiness for AI-driven commerce transformation.

As AI continues to reshape commerce, customer engagement, and digital discovery, the London summit reinforced a central message for enterprise leaders: businesses must adapt now to remain visible, trusted, and competitive in the age of intelligent systems and autonomous buying experiences.