Busybees Dubai Launches Villa & Apartment Maintenance Services Amid Expat Travel During Iran War

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 15, 2026 7:29 am - BusyBees Dubai has announced the launch of its maintenance services under its premium Luxury Home Concierge offering to the residents who temporarily left Dubai

BusyBees Dubai, a leading ISO-certified cleaning and maintenance company, has announced the launch of its Villa and Apartment Maintenance Services under its premium Luxury Home Concierge offering, designed to support residents who temporarily left Dubai during the recent Iran war disruptions.

The regional conflict, which began in late February 2026 and led to missile alerts, flight suspensions, and temporary airspace closures, significantly impacted daily life in the UAE. As a result, many expatriates chose to leave Dubai temporarily or relocate families during March and early April as a precaution.

According to reports, the situation caused travel chaos, stranded passengers, and temporary evacuations by companies and residents, while others adopted a“wait-and-watch” approach before returning after the ceasefire in April.

Addressing the Needs of Residents Away from Home

With a large number of villas and apartments left unattended during this period, BusyBees Dubai identified a growing demand for professional property care services. Read more here:

The newly introduced Luxury Home Concierge Services are designed to ensure that properties remain safe, clean, and fully functional while homeowners are abroad.

Luxury Home Concierge Services: Complete Property Care

BusyBees Dubai offers a comprehensive range of services tailored for vacant homes, including:

- Scheduled property inspections with detailed reporting

- Professional cleaning (weekly, bi-weekly, or customized)

- AC system checks and maintenance to prevent breakdowns

- Plumbing and electrical inspections

- Dust, humidity, and odor control

- Coordination of emergency repairs

- Mail collection and general home management

These services are especially critical in Dubai's climate, where unattended homes can quickly develop issues such as dust buildup, mold, AC failure, and water leakage.

Supporting a Smooth Return for Expats

Following the April 2026 ceasefire, Dubai has gradually returned to normal, with schools reopening and expats beginning to return to the city.

BusyBees Dubai's concierge services help ensure that returning residents find their homes in perfect condition-clean, maintained, and ready for immediate use.

Powered by Experience and Advanced Technology

With over 18 years of experience, BusyBees Dubai delivers services using advanced German-engineered Kärcher equipment and eco-friendly cleaning practices.

All staff are trained, background-verified, and equipped to handle high-value residential properties, including luxury villas and premium apartments across Dubai.

Flexible Plans with Transparent Pricing

BusyBees Dubai offers flexible maintenance packages based on property size and service frequency. Pricing remains transparent, with:

- Cleaning services starting from AED 45/hour (without materials)

- Deep cleaning from AED 65/hour (with materials included)

Services are available 7 days a week, ensuring convenience for international clients managing properties remotely.

A Trusted Partner for Property Owners Abroad

As global mobility increases and unexpected disruptions continue to affect travel patterns, BusyBees Dubai positions itself as a reliable partner for homeowners seeking peace of mind.

By launching its Villa and Apartment Maintenance Services during this critical period, the company reinforces its commitment to helping residents protect and maintain their properties-no matter where they are in the world.

About BusyBees Dubai

BusyBees Dubai is an ISO-certified cleaning and maintenance company with over 18 years of experience. The company provides professional, eco-friendly services using advanced equipment and a team of trained and verified staff. From hourly cleaning to deep cleaning and full property maintenance, BusyBees delivers customized, all-in-one solutions tailored to residential and commercial needs across Dubai.