Why Owning Our Own Lifts Sets Us Apart In Commercial Real Estate Maintenance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 15, 2026 7:30 am - Commercial property maintenance requires reliability, speed, & the right equipment. how owning specialized JLG lifts improves safety, reduces delays, and supports efficient building maintenance services across Boston, Massachusetts, and New England.

In commercial real estate and property management, time is money. When building maintenance projects are delayed, tenants notice, owners get frustrated, and property managers are left scrambling. That's why investing in company-owned lifts and specialized equipment has become such an important advantage. It provides greater control over scheduling, faster response times, and unmatched reliability for commercial property clients across New England and Massachusetts.

Commercial Real Estate Maintenance Requires Reliability

For years, we operated like many companies in the industry by renting lifts as needed. While rental equipment may seem convenient, it often creates unnecessary delays and scheduling challenges. Property managers know how frustrating it can be when a project is ready to begin but the rented lift is unavailable, delayed, or experiencing mechanical issues.

We encountered situations where crews arrived on-site prepared to work, only to discover the lift wasn't there, wouldn't start, or had been double-booked. These setbacks slowed projects, increased downtime, and impacted the efficiency commercial property owners and managers expect.

That experience made one thing clear: to provide dependable commercial real estate maintenance services, we needed complete control over our equipment and scheduling.

Why Does Owning Lifts Matter in Commercial Property Maintenance?

Owning lifts allows maintenance teams to respond faster, work more efficiently, and reduce project delays for commercial buildings. It also improves safety standards and ensures equipment reliability for routine maintenance and emergency service calls.

Unlike rental equipment providers, owning our own fleet means we control:

.Scheduling and availability

.Equipment inspections and servicing

.Emergency deployment

.Project timelines

.Safety standards on-site

For property managers and building owners in Boston, Massachusetts, and throughout New England, this level of operational control makes a major difference in keeping maintenance projects on schedule.

The Advantage of Owning Our Own Lifts

Owning our own lifts allows us to control every aspect of the job from start to finish. We are not dependent on rental company schedules or equipment availability. Our lifts are ready when we need them, helping us respond faster and complete projects on time.

Because the lifts belong to us, we also maintain and inspect them ourselves. Every piece of equipment is routinely serviced and kept in excellent condition before arriving at a job site. This is something rental equipment providers cannot always guarantee.

For clients, that means:

.Faster response times

.Greater scheduling flexibility

.Reduced downtime

.Improved project efficiency

.Better safety standards

.Reliable equipment performance

.Long-term cost savings

Our Fleet of Specialized JLG Lifts

We currently own seven JLG lifts designed to handle a wide range of commercial property maintenance projects across Massachusetts and New England.

Two 86-Foot JLG Boom Lifts

Reliable reach for mid- to high-rise commercial buildings, ideal for façade maintenance, window washing, and exterior restoration projects.

135-Foot JLG Boom Lift

Designed for high-rise commercial properties requiring maximum height and precision during inspections, repairs, and maintenance work.

60-Foot JLG Boom Lift

Versatile and efficient for routine maintenance, inspections, and repair projects on mid-sized buildings.

45-Foot Electric JLG Boom Lift

Compact, clean, and ideal for indoor commercial environments where low emissions and quiet operation are important.

80-Foot Electric JLG Spider Lift

Built for tight spaces and uneven terrain while offering the advantages of electric operation.

60-Foot Electric JLG Scissor Lift

Provides a wide and stable working platform for indoor and outdoor projects requiring vertical access and additional workspace.

By owning a versatile fleet of lifts, we are equipped to handle everything from commercial window washing and pressure washing to emergency building repairs and large-scale restoration projects.

Real-World Benefits for Property Managers

Reliability You Can Count On

When working with Above The Rest Building Services, property managers eliminate the uncertainty that often comes with rental equipment. If we schedule a project, our team arrives fully prepared with the right lift and equipment to complete the work efficiently.

Faster Emergency Response

Commercial properties do not operate on a standard 9-to-5 schedule, and emergencies can happen at any time. Storm damage, façade issues, broken glass, and urgent inspections often require immediate action.

Because we own our lifts and partner with trusted transportation providers, we can respond quickly to emergency calls throughout Boston and New England. In many cases, we have mobilized the same day to inspect and repair storm or wind damage before the issue became more severe.

Improved Safety and Efficiency

Our equipment is maintained by our own team rather than being rotated between multiple contractors. That means every lift is inspected, serviced, and ready for safe operation before arriving on-site.

Reliable equipment creates safer working conditions for technicians, tenants, pedestrians, and building visitors while improving overall project efficiency.

Cost Savings for Clients

Although purchasing and maintaining our own fleet required a significant investment, it ultimately benefits clients financially by reducing:

.Rental markups

.Downtime fees

.Delivery delays

.Equipment replacement costs

.Scheduling conflicts

The result is a smoother project timeline and better value for commercial property owners and facility management companies.

Industries We Serve

Our commercial property maintenance services support a wide range of industries across Massachusetts and New England, including:

.Office buildings

.Healthcare facilities

.Retail centers

.Educational campuses

.Industrial properties

.Mixed-use developments

.Commercial high-rises

This experience allows our team to adapt to different building environments while maintaining safety, efficiency, and professionalism.

Why Equipment Ownership Matters in Commercial Property Management

Property managers juggle dozens of moving parts - tenant satisfaction, maintenance schedules, safety compliance, and building appearance. Delays caused by unreliable vendors or unavailable equipment create unnecessary stress and disruption.

By investing in our own equipment, we have positioned ourselves as a dependable partner for commercial property owners, developers, and facility managers who demand consistency and professionalism.

Whether it's commercial window washing, pressure washing, façade inspections, emergency maintenance, or restoration work, our team has the equipment, experience, and operational control to get the job done correctly the first time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is owning lifts important for commercial property maintenance?

Owning lifts allows maintenance companies to control scheduling, improve response times, reduce downtime, and maintain safer equipment standards.

What types of buildings require boom lifts?

Boom lifts are commonly used for high-rise buildings, office properties, retail centers, industrial facilities, and large commercial structures that require elevated access.

How quickly can emergency maintenance crews respond?

Because we own our equipment, we can often mobilize quickly for emergency inspections and repairs throughout Massachusetts and New England.

What services require specialized lifts?

Commercial window washing, façade restoration, pressure washing, inspections, lighting repairs, and emergency building maintenance often require specialized lift equipment.