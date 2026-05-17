Rocklin Families Discover Stress-Free Dental Care At Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 15, 2026 8:02 am - Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry provides personalized family dental care in Rocklin, CA, offering preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry in a modern, welcoming office.

Families throughout Rocklin and neighboring communities are choosing Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry for high-quality, stress-free dental care delivered in a welcoming and patient-focused environment. Conveniently located at 4750 Rocklin Rd Suite 100, Rocklin, CA 95677, the practice has become a trusted destination for comprehensive dental and orthodontic services for patients of all ages.

Known for combining advanced dental technology with compassionate care, Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry has earned a strong reputation in the community, reflected in its impressive 4.8-star Google rating based on more than 430 patient reviews.



Led by Dr. Purna Patel, the practice focuses on creating personalized treatment experiences that prioritize comfort, trust, and long-term oral health.

Born and raised in India, Dr. Patel completed her early dental education with honors before earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from University of California, San Francisco. Her international background and commitment to compassionate care continue to shape the patient experience at the practice.

“Treating patients with kindness, compassion, and respect is at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Patel.“We strive to care for every patient the same way we would care for our own family members.”

The practice offers a full range of dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, Invisalign, orthodontics, dental crowns, dental implants, emergency dental care, and more.



Orthodontic services at the practice are led by Dr. Michael Guess, a Lifetime Board-Certified Orthodontist who has served the local community since 1989.

Dr. Guess is recognized for his patient-centered approach and dedication to creating healthy, confident smiles through carefully planned orthodontic treatment. In addition to his orthodontic expertise, he is passionate about holistic and homeopathic medicine and its role in supporting overall wellness.



Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry proudly provides comprehensive dental care to patients in Rocklin and nearby communities including Loomis, Roseville, Granite Bay, Orangevale, Newcastle, Lincoln, Whitney Oaks, and Fair Oaks.

The practice continues to grow as more families seek convenient access to modern dental care delivered with professionalism and genuine compassion.



Patients consistently highlight the attentive care and supportive atmosphere they experience at Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry.

One patient, Aimee Rumbold, shared:

“We have been thrilled with Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry. Not only their technical skill but the care and attention they extend to their patients. Dr. Purna and her whole team, without exception, have been wonderful. They've accommodated emergency appointment requests and expedited new retainers when old ones got broken. Our entire family feels like we're in very good hands!”

Another long-time patient, Lorena Ticarat, said:

“Me and my family have been going here for over a decade and they have always been so kind and great! Great orthodontist - just got my Invisalign trays today and it went really great! Recommend coming here for sure.”

Rocklin Comprehensive Dentistry is an independently operated dental office in Rocklin, California, led by Dr. Purna Patel. The practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, family-friendly dental care tailored to each patient's unique needs. Services include preventive dentistry, cosmetic smile enhancements, restorative procedures, dental implants, root canal treatment, and more. With a focus on comfort, trust, and personalized attention, the team strives to create a positive experience in a modern and welcoming setting. Conveniently situated on Rocklin Road, the practice proudly serves patients throughout Rocklin and nearby communities with advanced, patient-centered dental care.