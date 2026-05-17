Readybid Launches Carbon Credit Integration To Align Hotel Sourcing With Corporate Sustainability

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 15, 2026 1:16 pm - ReadyBid expects carbon credit integration to become a key component of corporate travel procurement as sustainability initiatives continue expanding.

San Diego, CA - 15 May 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Carbon Credit Integration Capability, designed to help enterprises incorporate carbon offset strategies directly into hotel procurement workflows.

As sustainability becomes a central priority in corporate travel programs, organizations are exploring ways to actively manage and reduce their environmental impact. While carbon tracking and reporting have become more common, companies are now looking for actionable mechanisms to balance emissions associated with hotel stays.

The new capability enables procurement teams to connect hotel sourcing decisions with carbon credit programs, creating a more comprehensive sustainability strategy.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said environmental responsibility is evolving from reporting to action.

“Organizations want to go beyond measuring emissions,” Friedmann said.“Carbon credit integration allows them to actively offset the environmental impact of travel.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can evaluate hotel bidding responses alongside carbon impact indicators and associated offset opportunities. The system provides insights into how different sourcing decisions influence overall emissions and identifies corresponding carbon credit requirements.

This allows organizations to align hotel procurement with sustainability goals while maintaining control over cost and supplier performance.

ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into carbon-related metrics, enabling procurement teams to track emissions and offset activity across sourcing programs.

For multinational enterprises, this capability supports alignment with global ESG commitments and strengthens sustainability reporting frameworks.

The integration also encourages hotel suppliers to improve environmental performance, as sustainability considerations become more directly tied to procurement outcomes.

Additionally, it provides organizations with a structured way to incorporate sustainability into financial decision-making.

“Action creates impact,” Friedmann added.“When organizations link sourcing decisions to carbon offset strategies, they can make meaningful progress.”

ReadyBid expects carbon credit integration to become a key component of corporate travel procurement as sustainability initiatives continue expanding.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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