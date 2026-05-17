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China, US Agree to Cut Tariffs, Advance Aircraft Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) China and the United States have reached an agreement to reduce tariffs on goods of “equal scale” affecting both sides, while also confirming new cooperation involving aircraft procurement, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.
According to reports, the announcement followed the conclusion of a three-day state visit by US President Donald Trump to China on Friday.
A ministry spokesperson said the two countries have agreed to establish a Trade Council that will serve as a platform to address issues such as tariff adjustments, investment flows, and broader bilateral trade relations.
“The two sides will discuss issues including tariff reductions on relevant products through the Trade Council, and agreed in principle to reduce tariffs on products of equal scale that concern each side,” the spokesperson said, according to reports.
However, no specific list of products subject to tariff reductions was provided in the statement.
According to reports, the two sides also reached understandings regarding China’s purchase of aircraft from the United States, along with US commitments to ensure the supply of aircraft engines and related components to China. Both sides agreed to continue expanding cooperation in the aviation sector.
According to reports, the announcement followed the conclusion of a three-day state visit by US President Donald Trump to China on Friday.
A ministry spokesperson said the two countries have agreed to establish a Trade Council that will serve as a platform to address issues such as tariff adjustments, investment flows, and broader bilateral trade relations.
“The two sides will discuss issues including tariff reductions on relevant products through the Trade Council, and agreed in principle to reduce tariffs on products of equal scale that concern each side,” the spokesperson said, according to reports.
However, no specific list of products subject to tariff reductions was provided in the statement.
According to reports, the two sides also reached understandings regarding China’s purchase of aircraft from the United States, along with US commitments to ensure the supply of aircraft engines and related components to China. Both sides agreed to continue expanding cooperation in the aviation sector.
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