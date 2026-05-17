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Zelenskyy, Macron Hold Talks on Strengthening Ukraine’s Air Defenses

Zelenskyy, Macron Hold Talks on Strengthening Ukraine’s Air Defenses


2026-05-17 02:35:34
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on Saturday focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defensive capabilities in the face of ongoing Russian attacks.

According to reports, Zelenskyy described the phone conversation as “good and substantive,” saying the two leaders reviewed a range of security and political issues.

He noted France’s willingness to assist in developing anti-ballistic missile systems and reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense network.

“France is ready to work on anti-ballistic capabilities. This is a strong decision and an important step,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Zelenskyy also said the discussion included Ukraine’s path toward European Union integration, including efforts to open all negotiation clusters in the near future.

According to reports, Macron reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of advancing the country’s European aspirations.

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