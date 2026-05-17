Azerbaijan Creates Important Platform For Discussing Sustainable Urban Development - Mayor Of Kuala Lumpur
"The World Urban Forum is a platform for discussing the challenges of urban development. Here, policymakers, local leaders, representatives of the private sector, and civil society together discuss how to make cities more resilient and livable," she said.
According to Maimunah Mohd Sharif, urban development must be not only large-scale, but also accessible, manageable, and sustainable. She emphasized that housing must be closely linked to jobs, education, and the economy, as the remoteness of residential areas contributes to the growth of carbon emissions.--
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