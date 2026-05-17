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Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat Set To Seal Multiple Urban Pacts At WUF13 - UN-Habitat Official (Exclusive)

Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat Set To Seal Multiple Urban Pacts At WUF13 - UN-Habitat Official (Exclusive)


2026-05-17 02:34:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A number of memorandas of understanding will be signed today within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Raf Tuts, Director of the Global Solutions Division at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), told Trend on the sidelines of the event, Trend reports.

​He highly praised Azerbaijan's preparations for the forum, noting that this is the 13th World Urban Forum he has attended.

​"I have participated in all urban forums held since 2001. WUF was created for dialogue and experience exchange in the fields of urbanization, housing, and urban development. With each forum, the number of participants, the scale of the events, and the diversity of discussions continue to grow," he said.

​Tuts noted that the preparatory work undertaken by Azerbaijan and the city of Baku for the forum left a special impression.

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Trend News Agency

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