Baku Call To Action Document To Be Adopted Within WUF13 - Deputy FM (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Call to Action document will be adopted within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, sessions, dialogues, assemblies, and multilateral events in various formats will be organized within the framework of the forum.

"These events will bring together government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders," he said.

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