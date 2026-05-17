Baku Becomes Epicenter Of Current Urban Planning Discussions - Anar Guliyev

​"A highly productive platform for collaborative work has been established here. In my view, this is the most critical achievement. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the large-scale projects being implemented across Azerbaijan."

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