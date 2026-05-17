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Baku Becomes Epicenter Of Current Urban Planning Discussions - Anar Guliyev

Baku Becomes Epicenter Of Current Urban Planning Discussions - Anar Guliyev


2026-05-17 02:34:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Expectations are high for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) currently being held in Baku, ​Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Trend reports.

​According to him, Baku has successfully brought international guests together to address pressing global issues:

​"A highly productive platform for collaborative work has been established here. In my view, this is the most critical achievement. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the large-scale projects being implemented across Azerbaijan."

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Trend News Agency

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