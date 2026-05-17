WUF13 Coordinator Names Housing Key Theme Of Sustainable Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The issue of housing serves as a cornerstone for global sustainable development, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13, said during the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA) – Opening Session, held within WUF13, Trend reports.

​"Housing is not merely a social issue. It is an economic issue, a climate issue, a development issue, and, ultimately, a matter of human dignity," he noted.

​Anar Guliyev emphasized that housing directly impacts an individual's access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

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