WUF13 To Shape Global Vision For Urban Development Until 2036 - Anar Guliyev
"The discussions taking place within today's national statements and thematic panels will help shape our collective vision for the period up to 2036," he stated.
According to Anar Guliyev, the outcomes of this ministerial meeting will feed directly into the mid-term review of the UN New Urban Agenda, which is scheduled to take place this July in New York.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment