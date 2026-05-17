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WUF13 To Shape Global Vision For Urban Development Until 2036 - Anar Guliyev

WUF13 To Shape Global Vision For Urban Development Until 2036 - Anar Guliyev


2026-05-17 02:34:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will help shape a global vision for urban development spanning until 2036, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13, made the statement during the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA) held as part of the forum in Baku, Trend reports.

​"The discussions taking place within today's national statements and thematic panels will help shape our collective vision for the period up to 2036," he stated.

​According to Anar Guliyev, the outcomes of this ministerial meeting will feed directly into the mid-term review of the UN New Urban Agenda, which is scheduled to take place this July in New York.

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