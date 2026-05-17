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Implementation Of New Urban Agenda Requires Financing And Technology - UN Official
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The successful implementation of the New Urban Agenda requires substantial financing and advanced technology, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.
He emphasized that strengthening partnerships, building national capacity, and improving data quality are of paramount importance for effective urban planning.--
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