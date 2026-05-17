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Implementation Of New Urban Agenda Requires Financing And Technology - UN Official

Implementation Of New Urban Agenda Requires Financing And Technology - UN Official


2026-05-17 02:34:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The successful implementation of the New Urban Agenda requires substantial financing and advanced technology, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​He emphasized that strengthening partnerships, building national capacity, and improving data quality are of paramount importance for effective urban planning.

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