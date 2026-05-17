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Explosion at Russian Gas Station Injures Six in Pyatigorsk

Explosion at Russian Gas Station Injures Six in Pyatigorsk


2026-05-17 02:34:47
(MENAFN) Six people were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire at a gas station in the southern Russian city of Pyatigorsk on Saturday, according to local officials.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on the Russian social media platform Max that the blast occurred during the unloading of a gas tanker and may have been caused by a safety violation.

According to reports, Pyatigorsk Mayor Dmitry Voroshilov stated that the incident was not connected to any drone activity.

He added that the fire spread across an area of roughly 1,000 square meters, with emergency crews working to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from reaching nearby buildings and infrastructure.

Firefighters remained on site as efforts continued to contain the fire and assess the full extent of the damage, according to reports.

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