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Zimbabwe Vice President Arrives In Baku For WUF13

Zimbabwe Vice President Arrives In Baku For WUF13


2026-05-17 02:34:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice President of the Zimbabwe, Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, arrived in Baku on May 17 to participate in the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum 13.

According to AzerNEWS, the Zimbabwean vice president was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Adil Karimli and other officials.

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AzerNews

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