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Small Plane Crashes in Residential Area in Germany, Killing Two
(MENAFN) Two people were killed on Saturday when a small aircraft crashed in a residential area in the town of Limburgerhof in southwestern Germany, according to local media reports.
Police spokesperson Thorsten Mischler said that, based on preliminary findings, both occupants of the plane died in the crash and no injuries to residents have been reported so far.
However, according to reports from public broadcaster, at least one additional person was injured in the incident.
The aircraft reportedly exploded in mid-air around 11:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) above a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of the town.
Eyewitnesses said the plane appeared to have clipped a house before crashing, while debris was scattered across a wide area surrounding the impact site, according to reports.
A large number of police officers and emergency responders were deployed to the scene, and the crash area was sealed off as investigations began.
According to reports, a police helicopter was also used to take aerial photographs as authorities worked to determine the cause of the crash.
Police spokesperson Thorsten Mischler said that, based on preliminary findings, both occupants of the plane died in the crash and no injuries to residents have been reported so far.
However, according to reports from public broadcaster, at least one additional person was injured in the incident.
The aircraft reportedly exploded in mid-air around 11:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) above a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of the town.
Eyewitnesses said the plane appeared to have clipped a house before crashing, while debris was scattered across a wide area surrounding the impact site, according to reports.
A large number of police officers and emergency responders were deployed to the scene, and the crash area was sealed off as investigations began.
According to reports, a police helicopter was also used to take aerial photographs as authorities worked to determine the cause of the crash.
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