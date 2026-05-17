MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The CoachChatt App Is Raising Its Second Round of Funding for Its Privacy-First, AI-Powered Communication Platform for Amateur Sports AI-moderated sports communication app advances funding discussions as it supports safer, more structured communication among coaches, athletes, parents, teams, clubs, and organizations

May 17, 2026 1:10 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2026) - CoachChatt, the developer of a privacy-first, AI-powered communication monitoring platform built for youth and amateur sports organizations, has announced the launch of its second round of funding. The company is currently in active discussions with selected investors and reports growing recognition of the communication safety category within the amateur sports technology market.







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The CoachChatt platform provides a centralized system that consolidates text messaging, phone calls, and video calling into a single structured environment for coaches, athletes, parents, and sports administrators. The platform is designed to address a longstanding gap in amateur sports: the absence of a purpose-built, accountable communication infrastructure that serves all stakeholders of a sports organization in one place.

Sports organizations currently using the CoachChatt app manage a broad range of operational communication through the platform. Coaches use it to send practice updates, game schedules, cancellations, and attendance tracking.

At the same time, administrators manage policy announcements, registration deadlines, and volunteer coordination, all without relying on disconnected tools across multiple platforms. Parents and athletes receive real-time updates through a single, consistent channel, reducing missed messages and communication breakdowns.

One of the platform's defining features is its AI-powered communication monitoring system. This system is designed to assist organizations in identifying potentially inappropriate or concerning interactions across the platform's messaging, calls, and video features.

The monitoring capability is intended to support safer digital environments for athletes, particularly in youth and amateur sports settings where communication oversight carries significant responsibility. Additional platform features include the ability to livestream games, practices for remote viewing by families and supporters, as well as a shared media gallery for storing footage, photos, and team highlights.

The platform is also built around a privacy-first architecture that maintains appropriate visibility within sports organizations while protecting personal privacy. This approach reflects a broader shift in sports technology toward building infrastructure around communication integrity, accountability, and athlete safety, areas that have historically received limited dedicated tooling.

CoachChatt is emerging as one of the fastest-growing AI privacy apps in the youth sports communication sector. CoachChatt is currently prioritizing strategic investors who demonstrate alignment with its long-term vision and an understanding of the risks associated with unstructured communication in youth and amateur athletics. The company is selectively engaging strategic investors in the current round, and the company is focused on building partnerships that support its next phase of growth.

"Communication is one of the most important systems within any sports organization," said Stephanie Brockermeyer, Co-Founder of CoachChatt. "Creating a structured and safe environment for that communication helps teams operate with more clarity, trust, and accountability."

CoachChatt is led by MJ A. Cole, Co-Founder, a strategic operator with experience in scaling high-growth companies and driving revenue expansion, and Stephanie Brockermeyer, a business development specialist recognized for building multi-state operations and high-value partnerships.

Together, their focus on growth strategy, operational systems, and relationship-driven expansion supports the continued development and market positioning of the CoachChatt platform.

About CoachChatt

CoachChatt is an AI driven privacy-first mobile app and web platform built exclusively for youth and amateur sports organizations. It centralizes team communication, attendance, payments, scheduling, player development, injury tracking, live streaming and real-time updates into one secure system. With AI-powered monitoring and a single shareable athlete profile, CoachChatt helps coaches, parents, and administrators manage games, practices, events while integrating monitoring capabilities intended to support safer and more accountable digital interactions. It also includes social media management to help organizations maintain consistent posting, improve engagement, and build a strong online presence across platforms.

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Media Contact

Name: Sunny Fesshaye

Title: Marketing Director, CoachChatt

Email: ...

Phone / WhatsApp: (954) 228-4921

Location: Los Angeles, California, USA.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA